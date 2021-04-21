Full Year 2021 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to our end-of-year results for the Pick n Pay Group. This has been an unprecedented and challenging year for everybody. We all had in March 2020 to adapt instantly to a new digitized and constantly changing situation and ways of working.



Pick n Pay has always been a positive force in South Africa, and our role has never been more important than over this past year. Our responsibility has been to keep customers and staff safe and to fulfill our responsibility as an essential service in feeding the nation. I'm enormously proud of the work our team has done in meeting these challenges. They have all risen to the occasion and earned the confidence and trust of all Pick n Pay's customers. We thank them for their loyalty and for their understanding. We also thank our suppliers for helping us to maintain an uninterrupted service for our customers. But most of all, we thank our staff for the unerring commitment and hard work. And we think fondly of those members of staff who unfortunately, haven't survived the