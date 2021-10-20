Half Year 2022 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the first half results presentation of our FY '22 financial year. We are again running this presentation online. Like many other companies, Pick n Pay switched to online early in the pandemic. We have received many positive comments that you prefer an online event for its convenience and its saving in travel and other time.



It has been an extraordinary 6 months since we delivered our last results. In April, we were reflecting on how we had adapted to the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. Since then, we've experienced another COVID wave and the resultant disruption to our business. No one anticipated the terrible lawlessness of July and the devastating impact on infrastructure, on businesses, on communities and particularly on the most vulnerable in our country.



During the July crisis, 212 of our Pick n Pay and Boxer stores were damaged by looting and by destruction. An additional 551 stores were closed to protect our customers and our staff. Most have now