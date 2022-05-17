May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gareth Mark Ackerman
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
* Lerena Olivier
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Pieter C. Boone
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our annual results presentation. It's so good to see so many of you again after a 2-year COVID hiatus. We often say that the past year has been challenging, and the truth is that we've all been through some pretty tough years recently. But this last financial year has been particularly challenging. We've had to deal with COVID, riots and unrest. We've had to deal with floods, global supply chain challenges, inflation and a declining economy. Pieter Boone, our CEO, took over just a year ago.
Over the past year, Pieter has shown his mettle. We have traded
Full Year 2022 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...