Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our annual results presentation. It's so good to see so many of you again after a 2-year COVID hiatus. We often say that the past year has been challenging, and the truth is that we've all been through some pretty tough years recently. But this last financial year has been particularly challenging. We've had to deal with COVID, riots and unrest. We've had to deal with floods, global supply chain challenges, inflation and a declining economy. Pieter Boone, our CEO, took over just a year ago.



Over the past year, Pieter has shown his mettle. We have traded