Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Ekuseni Strategy Presentation Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Mills

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Group Executive of Marketing

* David North

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Chief Strategy Officer

* Iain Bromage

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Group Executive of Commercial

* Lerena Olivier

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Marek Masojada

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - MD of Boxer

* Pieter C. Boone

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Thembi Mbengashe-Mazibuko



Conference Call Participants

* Kim Reid

Takealot Online (Pty) Ltd. - Founder & Co-CEO



Pieter C. Boone - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good. Welcome back, everybody. I hope you enjoyed the good break that we provided for you. The coffee was good. The food was good, prepared by our