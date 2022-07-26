Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Gareth Ackerman -



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Pick n Pay AGM, which we are holding this year virtually. We have most of the Board members are here in Cape Town in our boardroom, and we plan on meeting as a Board straight after our AGM has concluded today.



As you know, Pick n Pay is now 55 years old. And I think this must be about the 53rd AGM. And welcome, and thank you very much for attending.



We have no formal apologies for the meeting today, and we have had enough proxies over the periods to make sure that this is a core AGM, but I'll deal with more of that in a few moments.



The agenda for this morning is I will start off, as I have done for a number of years with the Chairman's address. Pieter Boone, our CEO, will come in with the general overview of the business. The Chair of our Social and Ethics Committee will present the annual report to the shareholders, and that will be Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. At that point, we will invite you to carry on then with your voting. And we'll ask you to start posting your questions. We will -- at the end of the Q&A session of the