Half Year 2023 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Pick n Pay Interim Results Presentation. This is the first opportunity to report back on how we are progressing with our new Ekuseni strategy. It is also the first time we're separating out our Boxer business in our turnover reporting. I know this is a welcome development, and we outlined our Ekuseni strategy to you in May.



As Pieter will show, we've made huge progress since then. We have modernized our customer value proposition, creating a new brand in Pick n Pay QualiSave. Early results on these stores and our newly revamped premium Pick n Pay stores are really encouraging.



We have redoubled our efforts to expand our successful Boxer business. And we've made huge strides in the online grocery through asap! and now with Pick n Pay on Mr D.



I've also been delighted by the incredible amount of work that has gone into revising Pick n Pay's environmental goals. We've published our detailed ESG report in July. It's a clear demonstration of our commitment. It shows how we are