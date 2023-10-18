Half Year 2024 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Gareth Ackerman -



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Pick n Pay interim results presentation. Firstly, I need to apologize for my voice. Nothing I can do about it. I lost it this morning. And hopefully, it will last. I should maybe borrow Lerena's water here, I saw her filling it up with vodka a little bit earlier.



Thank you very much for coming. A little bit short notice. We decided to go to have a physical meeting, and welcome to our people who are watching us online this morning. I think this is the first time we've had a formal public face-to-face meeting, I think in 4 years. Last time was in -- David tells me in October 2019. So it's great to be back here to have you all here.



And I'd like to welcome a lot of the Pick n Pay executives. We've got a few of our directors here. Welcome our new CEO, Sean Summers; and particularly like to welcome our Honorary, Life President [my mother,] Wendy Ackerman. Thank you very much for being here with us this morning. And the directors don't normally come, but it is wonderful to see them coming to this presentation this morning. Thank you.

