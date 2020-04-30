Q1 2020 Patrick Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Julie Ann Kotowski - Patrick Industries, Inc. - Director of Investor Relations & Financial Reporting



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Patrick Industries First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. I am joined on the call today by Andy Nemeth, President and CEO; and Josh Boone, CFO.



Certain statements made in today's conference call regarding Patrick Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under the securities laws. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including, without limitation, the disruption of business resulting from unforeseen events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economic