Q3 2021 Patrick Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Patrick Industries' Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Robert, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



And I will now turn the call over to Ms. Julie Ann Kotowski from Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Julie Ann Kotowski - Patrick Industries, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call this morning. I am joined on the call today by Andy Nemeth, CEO; Jeff Rodino, President; and Jake Petkovich, CFO.



Certain statements made in today's conference call regarding Patrick Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under the securities laws. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause the actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.



These factors are identified in our press releases, our Form 10-K for the year ended