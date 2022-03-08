Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Andy L. Nemeth - Patrick Industries, Inc. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning as we speak to the exciting capabilities we have added to the Patrick platform in the powersports and leisure lifestyle markets. Before we begin, a little housekeeping. Our remarks in this presentation contains forward-looking statements which could cause the actual results and events discussed to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
With that said, we are excited to welcome the Rockford Fosgate team to the Patrick family. Rockford has been a pioneer in audio systems and solutions, and their iconic lifestyle brand offering to the powersports and automotive aftermarket sectors highly complements our broad portfolio of products and solutions, enhancing the customer experience across the leisure lifestyle enthusiast markets.
As we introduce Rockford today, I also want to take the opportunity to speak about our recent acquisition of the equally complementary Wet Sounds, who joined the Patrick team in November of last year. Wet
Patrick Industries Inc To Acquire Rockford Corp And Rockford Fosgate Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...