Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Andy L. Nemeth - Patrick Industries, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning as we speak to the exciting capabilities we have added to the Patrick platform in the powersports and leisure lifestyle markets. Before we begin, a little housekeeping. Our remarks in this presentation contains forward-looking statements which could cause the actual results and events discussed to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.



With that said, we are excited to welcome the Rockford Fosgate team to the Patrick family. Rockford has been a pioneer in audio systems and solutions, and their iconic lifestyle brand offering to the powersports and automotive aftermarket sectors highly complements our broad portfolio of products and solutions, enhancing the customer experience across the leisure lifestyle enthusiast markets.



As we introduce Rockford today, I also want to take the opportunity to speak about our recent acquisition of the equally complementary Wet Sounds, who joined the Patrick team in November of last year. Wet