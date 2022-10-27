Q3 2022 Patrick Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Steve OâHara -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call this morning. I am joined on the call today by Andy Nemeth, CEO; Jeffrey Rodino, President; and Jake Petkovich, CFO. Certain statements made in today's conference call regarding Patrick Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under the securities laws. There are a number of factors which are beyond the company's control, which could cause the actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.



These factors are identified in our press release, our Form 10-K for the year ended 2021 and in our filings with the Securities and