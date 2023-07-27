Q2 2023 Patrick Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Patrick Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve O'Hara, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Steve, you may begin.



Steve OâHara - Patrick Industries, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call this morning. I am joined on the call today by Andy Nemeth, CEO; Jeff Rodino, President; and Matt Filer, interim CFO.



Certain statements in today's conference call regarding Patrick Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under the securities laws. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause the actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors are identified in our press releases, our Form 10-K for the year ended 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We