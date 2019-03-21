Full Year 2018 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrzej Banucha - PKP CARGO S.A. - Deputy Director of the Bureau for Promotion & IR



I think we can go ahead and get started, ladies and gentlemen. So we can get started then. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. It's -- I'm very pleased to be able to welcome you to the conference where we can recap PKP CARGO Group's 2018 financial results. I head up the Investor Relations and Marketing Department.



It's my pleasure to present to you the management team. We have Mr. Czeslaw Warsewicz, who is the CEO of PKP CARGO. Then, we have Mr. Leszek Borowiec, who is our CFO. We have Mr. Grzegorz Fingas, who is responsible for commercial issues. Then, we have Mr. Witold Bawor, who is our COO; and we also have Mr. Zenon Kozendra, who is the representative of the employee affairs.



I'd like to encourage you to have -- be in contact with our press spokesman, Mr. Krzysztof Losz. And after the conference, we'll have the opportunity to talk with one another directly. We'll have some refreshments.



And so I'll ask now the CEO to take over the presentation.



Czeslaw Warsewicz -