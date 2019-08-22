Half Year 2019 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Andrzej Banucha - PKP CARGO S.A. - Deputy Director of the Bureau for Promotion & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And so I think everybody has had the opportunity to take a seat. It's very nice and pleasant to welcome you to the earnings conference of PKP CARGO at H1 2019.



Let me introduce the management team. We've got the CEO, Mr. Czeslaw Warsewicz. We have got our CFO. We've also got our Commercial Director, and we also have our operations COO. And we also have a representative of the management team, who is representative of the employees.



And so let me go ahead and ask Czeslaw Warsewicz to go ahead and run the presentation.



Czeslaw Warsewicz - PKP CARGO S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



So thank you very much. I'd like to welcome you once again to our earnings conference, which sums up Q2 and H1 2019. I would like to walk through the presentation briefly and succinctly. I'll tell you a little bit about the main assumptions and the results that we've been able to deliver in the most recent period of the half year