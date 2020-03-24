Full Year 2019 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Czeslaw Warsewicz - Pkp Cargo S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon. Good morning. I'd like to welcome all of the journalists, analysts, shareholders and all of the other attendees teleconference. So ladies and gentlemen, our meeting is about the earnings results that the PKP CARGO Group has generated in 2019. Today, of course, the topic in the world and in Poland is the coronavirus because the [epidemic] threat is the most important issue in Poland.



So at the beginning of our meeting, I'd like to convey to you some of the information about the measures taken by PKP CARGO in conjunction with this virus. I'd like to calm our clients and shareholders that we continue to conduct our freight operations, both domestically and internationally, without any major disturbances because the cargo transport is not subject to any of the restrictions. So our trains are moving across Poland and across the borders without any difficulties. So we can say that the rail situation is much better than other means of transport.



We're also keen on our employees and maintaining our