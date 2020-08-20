Half Year 2020 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Czeslaw Warsewicz - PKP CARGO S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



I would like to welcome all of the participants of our earnings conference for H1 2020 very cordially. As a matter of information, I would like to tell you that the presentation I will present in just a moment is available from our website, so I'd encourage you to peruse it. And if you have any questions, you will be able to propose after the short presentation is made.



During the first half of 2020, as everyone knows, we had a very challenging external market environment. First of all, this was due to the crisis in the mining sector, which started in the first half of 2019 where we had lower coal extraction, lower demand for coal from the power sector and EU regulations. On the other hand, we were dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. So in this very demanding external environment, I think PKP CARGO has managed and coped quite well.



So the company took some immediate measures, remedial measures to adapt, so we were very active in our commercial policy, sometimes even aggressive in terms of attracting new