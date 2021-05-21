Q1 2021 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Czeslaw Warsewicz - Pkp Cargo S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, a very cordial welcome at our quarterly conference of PKP CARGO and PKP CARGO Group for Q1 2021.



The Polish economy has re-bounced during the first quarter 2021. Our GDP, national GDP, was barely 1% during the first quarter of the year. However, the GDP forecast is at nearly 5%. I'm speaking about it because freight is very much related to GDP growth. Last year, because of the crisis, because of the economies slowing down across the European countries and across the world, and these developments affected freight, especially cargo freight. This is our core business.



However, we have seen the first signs of recovery at the macro level. And that was also visible in our performance in our freight turnover and revenue. Q1 2021, in terms of freight volume and freight turnover, was better than the same period of 202. In terms of the freight volume, we were up by 1.5%. And in terms of the freight turnover, it was -- we were nearly 2% up. The turnover was -- the