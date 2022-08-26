Half Year 2022 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Dariusz Seliga
Pkp Cargo S.A. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
* Jacek Rutkowski
Pkp Cargo S.A. - Member of Management Board
* Maciej Jankiewicz
Pkp Cargo S.A. - CFO & Member of Management Board
* Marek Olkiewicz
Pkp Cargo S.A. - COO & Management Board Member
* Zenon Kozendra
Pkp Cargo S.A. - Management Board Member - Employee Representative
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it's very -- a great pleasure for me to welcome you to the meeting on the results of H1 2022 of PKP CARGO. I'd like to welcome all of you who have joined us in person as well as those of you who are participating through webcast. So the management Board members will be running today's meeting. So Dariusz Seliga, the CEO; Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz, who's the CFO; Mr. Marek Olkiewicz, who is responsible for operating operations; and we
