Full Year 2022 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 05, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am pleased to welcome you at the conference presenting the results of PKP Cargo for 2022. I would like to welcome those present in the room and those who are following us online. My name is Agnieszka Bareja, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations at PKP Cargo. Mr. President, the floor is yours.



Dariusz Seliga - Pkp Cargo S.A. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to give a warm welcome to all of you, journalists, our shareholders, those who follow us online and those who accompany us at another meeting at which we are going to discuss our results, our work.



But first of all, I would like to give a warm welcome to our employees and the directors who are here with us and the employees who all do the hard work in our plants, on railways and in the offices. I would like to welcome them cordially because what we're going to discuss today is not only the work of us, as the Management Board. But above all, we are going to discuss the