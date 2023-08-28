Half Year 2023 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Dariusz Seliga - Pkp Cargo S.A. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you very cordially at our midyear results conference. On my own behalf as well as on behalf of the management board members of PKP Cargo Zenon Kozendra, Marek Olkiewicz, Jacek Rutkowski and Maciej Jankiewicz. I would like to welcome you very cordially on their behalf, on behalf of the Management Board of the company, which is hosting you at this meeting here at the construction site at PKP Cargo terminals. And Mrs. (inaudible) joining us. We also have also Mr. (inaudible), who are hosts here, and they will be present with us after the conference ends.



I'd like to welcome you very cordially. We have also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board with us today, Mr. Szczepkowski. And so the Supervisory Board is also watching over the work of the management board as well as the entire company.



I'm very pleased to have him and the Supervisory Board here because it's a very competent people. And as the CEO, I have the honor and pleasure to welcome you on behalf of a team of nearly 20,000