Feb 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrick Bernard Donnelly - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Well, thank you, everybody, for joining us. Excited to have Max from Revvity here. We'll spend about 40 minutes on a fireside chat format. And yes, I'm Patrick Donnelly, the tools and diagnostics analyst here at Citi. So Max, I don't know if you want to give any opening remarks. Maybe we can just -- you guys obviously reported relatively recently. Earnings is somehow still going on for the group. You guys gave a pretty balanced '24 guide, 1Q starting a little slower as is the one in Life Sciences. Maybe you just want to talk about the expectations for the year, and then we can kind of dive into some of the specifics that you walked through.



Maxwell Krakowiak - Revvity, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes, sure. Thanks for having us, Patrick. I think as you look at -- obviously, just even starting with 2023, I think, obviously, it was a tough year, more challenging than what we had anticipated on the onset of the year. If you look at sort of the trends in what we noticed, really, it was kind