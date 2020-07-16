Q2 2020 Polyus PAO Trading Update Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Thanks a lot. Hi, guys. Thanks a lot for joining our trading update conference call. So this week, we decided to sweeten up your week with the announcement on the decision by Board of Directors on full year '19 dividend. And today, we've published our stellar trading update.



We have our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev; and our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin, here with us, to comment on our operational results and provide you some quick overview of key highlights of our financial results for the second quarter.



I'd just like to remind you that our financials are going to be published later in August this year. So for that reason, all of your questions which are related to financial results, most