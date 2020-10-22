Q3 & 9M 2020 Polyus PAO Trading Update Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Yes. Thanks a lot. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. So today, we not only published our third quarter 2020 trading updates, which are solid results in quite a challenging year, but also, we are now a step closer towards one -- becoming one of the largest gold-producing assets globally, Sukhoi Log, with maiden ore reserves estimate being published.



Here, we have our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin; our VP for Mineral Resources, Mr. Sergey Lobov; and our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin, who plans to update you on third quarter highlights in terms of operations and financials and give you some extra color on reserves status.



And without further ado, I will pass the mic to Mr. Polin. Vladimir, please go