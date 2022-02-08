Full Year 2021 Polyus PJSC Trading Update Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Polyus Full Year 2021 Trading Update Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Victor Drozdov. Please go ahead.



Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Yes. Hi, everyone. Welcome to our full year 2021 Trading Update Conference Call. Thanks a lot for joining us today. So start with I just wanted to quickly remind you that the -- today's results, they actually mark the 8th consecutive year of delivery on promises in terms of production guidances. But I'll probably let our c-suite to brag about those results. So today, we have our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin; and our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin with us. So I'm passing the floor to our COO. Vladimir, the floor is yours. Thanks.



Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Senior VP of Operations & Director



[Interpreted] Hello, dear colleagues. I'm pleased to present our trading update for 2021. I will start with