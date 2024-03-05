Mar 05, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining us for the PNC presentation. As many of you know, PNC is the 6th largest bank in the United States with just over $560 billion in assets, over just about 2,400 branches. Their market cap now is almost about $60 billion, and they put up in the fourth quarter. An ROTC number of just over 16%. With us today is Gagan Singh, who heads up the investment -- Chief Investment Officer role at PNC. He's been at PNC for 20 years, and he's had his extensive experience in this area has presented here at our conference in the past and also at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference up in Boston in November.



Gagan has a presentation that I'm going to hand it off to him and have him go through the presentation, and we might have some time following that for a couple of questions. But with that, let me hand it over to you, Gagan.



Gagan Singh -



Thank you, Gerard. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for having us