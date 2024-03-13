Director Roger Harding Acquires 6,500 Shares of Clearfield Inc (CLFD)

29 minutes ago
Director Roger Harding has recently increased his stake in Clearfield Inc (CLFD, Financial), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of fiber optic management, protection and delivery solutions for the communications networks. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-05, the insider purchased 6,500 shares of the company. Clearfield Inc's business includes providing a range of products that are used by broadband service providers to build and manage their fiber optic infrastructure. The company's offerings help in the efficient delivery of high-speed internet, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future performance, while insider sales might suggest the opposite. Over the past year, Roger Harding has bought a total of 6,500 shares and has not sold any shares of Clearfield Inc. This recent acquisition aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has seen 4 insider buys and no insider sells over the same period. 1765467532652867584.png On the valuation front, Clearfield Inc's shares were trading at $29.47 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $461.421 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.73, which is above both the industry median of 23.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests a different perspective. With a share price of $29.47 compared to the GF Value of $62.15, Clearfield Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to this metric. 1765467570976223232.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase could be seen as a positive signal for investors, suggesting that the director sees potential in the company's future performance despite the current price-earnings ratio being higher than the industry median. The GF Value also supports the notion that the stock may be undervalued at its current trading price.

