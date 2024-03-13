Chief Marketing Officer Fred Studer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has sold 6,065 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $123,119.5.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms and products that empower educators and improve the education experience. The company's solutions include student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment and analytics, and special education management, which collectively serve millions of students globally.

Over the past year, Fred Studer has been active in the market with regards to the company's shares. The insider has sold a total of 56,554 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at PowerSchool Holdings Inc, with a total of 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $20.3 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.305 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is Fairly Valued. The GF Value, which is $20.00, is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, suggesting that the stock is trading at a price close to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

Investors and stakeholders in PowerSchool Holdings Inc may consider the insider selling activity as part of their analysis when making investment decisions, although it is important to note that insider transactions are just one factor to consider and may not necessarily indicate future stock performance.

