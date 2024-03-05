On March 5, 2024, Margaret Banks, a director of Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL), sold 5,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $176,500.

Halliburton Co is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry. With operations in more than 70 countries, the company offers a range of services and products related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co's stock market capitalization stands at $31.40 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 12.04, which is above the industry median of 10.45 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $35.3 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $39.88. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that Halliburton Co is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate is designed to give investors a benchmark for comparing the current price of a stock to its estimated true value.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation, although it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in Halliburton Co.

