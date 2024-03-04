Mar 04, 2024 / 07:50PM GMT

William Andrew Crow - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining me. Bill Crow, I cover REITs and lodging sectors for Raymond James. I think this is the third year that we have been really happy to present Prologis at our conference. And we appreciate you all attending. It's been one of our top names, top picks for the past 3 or 4 years.



And I think as you go through this 20, 25-minute presentation, you're going to find out why. Tim Arndt, is with us. He's the CFO of the company. And over that short period of time that we've gotten to know each other, I got to tell you, he ranks as one of the top executives in my mind within the REIT space. So I'm going to get out of the way. Tim, if you want to go ahead, I'll just have a seat over here.



Timothy D. Arndt - Prologis, Inc. - CFO, MD of Treasury & Financial Planning and Treasurer



All right. Well, thank you. Thanks, Bill, that's very nice of you, and hello, everybody. Yes, I'm CFO at the company. I've been in the post for a