Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
PHP.L - Primary Health Properties PLC
Half Year 2019 Primary Health Properties PLC Earnings Call
Jul 25, 2019 / 06:10AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Chris Santer
Primary Health Properties Plc - CIO
* Harry Abraham Hyman
Primary Health Properties Plc - MD & Director
* Richard Howell
Primary Health Properties Plc - Finance Director & Director
Questions and Answers
Unidentified Analyst, [1]
Harry, the first half of this year has been dominated by the MedicX merger. How would you say this deal has transformed the group?
Harry Abraham Hyman, Primary Health Properties Plc - MD & Director [2]
