Jul 25, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties Plc - MD & Director



Fine. It's now 11:00. Welcome to our interim results presentation. My name is Harry Hyman. I'm the founder and Managing Director of Primary Health Properties. And I'm here -- I'm pleased to be joined today by Richard Howell, our Finance Director; and by Chris Santer, who is our Chief Investment Officer. Thank you to all of you for braving the heat and coming out in the middle of our summer.



And we are delighted to have come out this morning with which I think are excellent results that really vindicate the fact that our all-share merger with MedicX was a transformational transaction. Our portfolio now, including a modicum of revaluation surplus for the first half, is now at GBP 2.35 billion, making us the largest, and I'd say, the best portfolio in primary care across Britain and Ireland.



Importantly, we've moved into the top half of the FTSE 250 and our market cap has grown from under GBP 1 billion when we announced the transaction to over GBP 1.5 billion. Why is that important? Not only for size purposes, but it's