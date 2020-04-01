Primary Health Properties PLC Investor Q&A Session Transcript

Apr 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Well, good afternoon, and welcome to our audiocast, where we're going to be talking today about the trading update that we issued this morning. Rather unusual circumstances. Unfortunately, we were not able to welcome you in person to our AGM, which went ahead this morning as planned but with just 2 attendees to make a quorum. And we've announced that those resolutions were passed successfully.



The trading update that we came out with this morning summarizes where we are after the first quarter of the year. Just a few words of introduction for those who are new to PHP, who may be on the call. We have an extremely simple business model. We've been in existence for 25 years, and we've built up a portfolio of GBP 2.45