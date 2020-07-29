Jul 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Primary Health Properties Interim Results Call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.
Today, I'm pleased to present Harry Hyman, the Managing Director; Richard Howell, the Finance Director; and Chris Santer, the Chief Investment Officer. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, MD & Director
Thank you very much. Well, good morning, it's Harry Hyman speaking. Thank you all very much indeed for joining our interim results presentation. I'm going to start off with a brief overview of the period. And you'll hear from Richard, our Finance Director; and also from Chris, our Chief Investment Officer. So as you might have expected from a business which has 90% of its total rent roll coming from either the British government or the Irish government through the NHS and the HSE, it's been a robust and resilient performance by PHP in the first half of the year. You'll hear later about our rental collection rates from Richard. We
Half Year 2020 Primary Health Properties PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...