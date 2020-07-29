Jul 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Well, good morning, it's Harry Hyman speaking. Thank you all very much indeed for joining our interim results presentation. I'm going to start off with a brief overview of the period. And you'll hear from Richard, our Finance Director; and also from Chris, our Chief Investment Officer. So as you might have expected from a business which has 90% of its total rent roll coming from either the British government or the Irish government through the NHS and the HSE, it's been a robust and resilient performance by PHP in the first half of the year. You'll hear later about our rental collection rates from Richard. We