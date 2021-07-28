Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our interim results. I'm pleased to say that the Company and Group has had a very resilient first half in which we've laid the foundations of future growth. Our pipeline moving into the second half of the year is GBP 195 million, of which EUR 126 million is in the Republic of Ireland.



As you all know, we're a leading investor in flexible modern primary health care, with 514 properties valued now at just over GBP 2.7 billion. I'll be returning to the excellent revaluation surplus of just under GBP 67 million that we recorded for the first half of the year. As you all also know, 90% of our total rent roll comes from the British or Irish governments through the NHS and the NHSE. Our rent roll has grown to GBP 136 million, and the average