Feb 16, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone physically in the room. What a great pleasure to see so many of you in the flash, so to speak. Let's hope we can carry on with this, and we don't have any returns or lockdowns and other such instance. It's been a very tough period for everyone, but I really can't say how -- say enough, how delighted I am to see you here in the room. And for those joining us online, welcome to you, too.



My name is Harry Hyman. I'm just going to outline what we're going to do in today's presentation. So I will kick off by giving an overview of what we consider to be strong results that we came out with this morning, reflecting last year's activity. We're then going to play you a video of one of our newest properties at Eastbourne. And I believe that this will be available to people on line too. I'm then going to hand over to Richard, my Chief Financial Officer, who will delve down into the numbers in more detail. Then we're going to hear from Chris Santer, our Chief Investment Officer,