Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning everyone and welcome to the interim results for primary health properties. My name is Harry Hyman. I'm the Chief Executive and Founder of the business and I'm joined today by my CFO, Richard Howell; and my CIO, David Bateman.



We're very pleased to be presenting a strong set of results for the first half of the year. All the very hard work that we put in during last year in refinancing debt has really paid handsome dividends and we move forward with a very secure and stable funding base with over 95% of our debt hedged out for the next 8 years.



Our business as you know, is collecting rent from buildings in primary care, the first point of call in the patient journey across the U.K. and in Ireland. And our results showed that our portfolio performed very strongly in the first half of the year.



We did make GBP 49 million worth of prudent acquisitions, both here and in Ireland, and we have a strong and deep pipeline for the second half of the year and on into '23 with an emphasis in