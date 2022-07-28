Jul 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Hello, everybody. Let me introduce my colleagues and myself. My name is Harry Hyman. I'm the Founder and Chief Executive of Primary Health Properties. Richard Howell, Finance Director is on my right. David Bateman, who's the Chief Investment Officer, is on my left. Just before we start with the slides, I just wanted to give you a very brief overview of what the company actually does. We have a very simple business model. We buy properties, assets, which are let on a long-term basis to health care users in the U.K., predominantly GPs and