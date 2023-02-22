Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



So, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the annual results presentation for Primary Health Properties. I'm joined today by my CFO, Richard Howell; and David Bateman, my CIO.



My name is Harry Hyman. I'm the CEO and Founder of the business. We're pleased to come out with our results after what has been a fairly tumultuous period in U.K. debt markets. But the good news is that the underlying operational cash flow of the business is very robust and strong, as you might expect, with 89% of our entire portfolio is rent roll of GBP 145 million being paid for by the British or Irish governments.



Like many other people in the property world, we're taking a little pause in the U.K. to see which way things are going. And so I suspect that '23 will be a relatively quiet year in terms of new acquisitions in Britain. But please do remember that we have the Irish market as well where the accretive nature of acquisitions still makes sense.



In the light of that, we're very pleased to be commencing our 27th year