Jul 26, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties Plc - Founder, CEO & Director



While PHP has continued to deliver, reflecting the extremely strong transparent income that we get from our 513 properties across both Britain and Ireland. One of the great emphasis we've been putting in the first half is driving out additional rental growth. You'll see from our statement that we confidently expect this to be more than GBP 4 million for the year as a whole. And this notwithstanding the fact that we haven't bought too many properties in the first half means our dividend is well covered for the first half of the year. We've worked hard to develop our pipeline in Ireland, and you'll hear more from David about that. Asset management has also been a big area of activity for us. We have a number of projects that we're working up, and we expect to spend almost GBP 25 million on these projects over the next 2 years.



Earlier in the year, we bought Axis and that has given us boots on the ground in Ireland, and that is going very well. Axis have taken over full responsibility for managing our 20 properties in