Jul 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties Plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to PHP's interim results presentation. My name is Harry Hyman. I'm the CEO and founder of the business. On my right is Richard Howell, who is the CFO; and on my left is David Bateman, who is the CIO. In this morning's presentation, I'm going to give you the highlights from what was a very strong and resilient performance. Richard will drill down into the details of the financial performance during the period, and David will talk about the property portfolio and in particular, the rental growth that we have experienced.



Just to remind you all that we have a very simple business model. We own properties that are let on a long-term basis to the NHS and GPs in Britain and the Irish equivalent, the HSE and GPs in Ireland. We have 513 properties property portfolio of GBP 2.8 billion, which is pretty close to 100% let, with 89% of the total rent roll, 89% coming from the British and Irish governments, which is why we can operate at a slightly higher level of leverage than some of