Aug 16, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you. We're here for the Primary Health Properties investor presentation following last month's half year results. This presentation is being hosted by Research Tree -- on Research Tree by Capital Access Group.



(Operator Instructions) So now without further ado, I'd like to pass the baton to Harry Hyman, CEO; and Richard Howell, CFO of Primary Health Properties. A very good morning to you guys.



Harry Abraham Hyman - Primary Health Properties Plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks very much for that kind introduction, and good morning to you all. Thank you very much for joining us. We're here to give you an overview of our results for the first half of the current year and to talk a bit about the prospects for us, which are, in fact, remarkably good, although it would be hard for us to believe that from the reaction our share prices have to rising interest rates.



Now for those who don't know us terribly well, PHP has a very straightforward business model. We own properties on a long-term basis, principally to the