Feb 28, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Harry Hyman - Primary Health Properties PLC - CEO



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the preliminary announcement of our results for 2023. And for those who don't know, I'm Harry Hyman, I'm the Founder and Chief Executive of Primary Health Properties. Joining me today we have our CFO, Richard Howell; I have our Chief Investment Officer, David Bateman; and I'm also delighted that we have our CEO-elect, [Mark Davis] in the room, who will be able to talk to people after the presentation. For me, this is a bit of a landmark.



It is the 28th time I've presented the final results, and the 56th and barring disasters or something happening between now and April 24. My 56th and last presentation of the PHP results. So anyway, I'm sure we can talk about that afterwards at more length. And some of the people who help me start the company are also in the room, so welcome to them.



Anyway, our results for '23 represent a very solid and stable result, in what has been a very turbulent and difficult time for financial markets, generally. The backdrop for PHP remains very strong. We