Public Power Corporation SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / NTS GMT

Ioannis Stefos Public Power Corporation SA-IR Director



Good morning to everybody. Welcome to our Capital Markets Day and the presentation of the updated strategic plan of PPC. Welcome to everyone today here in the room in London, and welcome to the ones that have joined via the webcast.



We're here today with our Chairman and CEO, Georgios Stassis; and our CFO, Konstantinos Alexandridis. Georgios, since 2019, has been leading the transformation of PPC into the leading clean energy company in Southeast Europe area, having close to 20 years of experience in the energy market. Konstantinos joined PPC in 2020, having many years of experience in the financial management of large, listed companies and has been supporting Georgios in this transformation journey.



Let's now see the agenda for the day. Our CEO will present PPC's track record since 2021, when the previous plan had been presented and will drive you through PPC strategy. And then our CFO will present the financial highlights and the targets of the plan.



At the end of the presentation, our CEO will say some closing