PolyPeptide Group AG Market Update- Conference Call Transcript

Michael Staheli - PolyPeptide Group AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everybody. Many thanks for joining this call on short notice. As you have seen in our press release this morning, PolyPeptide Group has provided a market update, and in the next few minutes, our CEO, Raymond De Vre; and CFO, Jan Miller, will give you an overview of the situation. The presentation is based on the slide deck, which we will display in this webcast and which is also available on our website.



As usual, I point you to the disclaimer on Page 2. And with this, I hand over to Raymond.



Raymond De Vre - PolyPeptide Group AG - CEO



Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time for joining this conference. I thought it was very important to have this call, given the fact that today's news is disappointing for our shareholders, but also for me personally and for all of us here at PolyPeptide. Hence, we do want to take some time to explain where we stand today. And we've summarized the issues that we have recently encountered