Q1 2019 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



(technical difficulty)



In English. A warm welcome to everybody to this investor presentation. As always, I've been through a state of the union speech towards the employees this morning. So in this same room, I'll have the walk through about quarter 1 figures. And I'm happy to share my thoughts with you now.



I would like to start to comment a little bit about 2019 in total. I think it's fair to say that this is a transition year for Protector. As you know, we have a pretty poor 2018 year behind us with this kind of gray silverfish and change of ownership kind of challenges where we lost a lot of money and finally decided to have a walkout from the market, exit from the market, at the same time with a combined ratio sized 98.5% in the commercial sector which is not at all good in 2018.



Entering into 2019, I would call it a transition year. One reason is that we have decided to exit change of ownership. But at the same time, there is a pretty significant volume arriving in 2019 in that particular segment which is twice as big as