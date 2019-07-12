Q2 2019 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



(technical difficulty)



There are fewer, hopefully not related to results only. So what I would like to share with you today is to give you some comment on where are we, and you have obviously seen the figures and they are pretty poor. I will make a few comments on why do we kind of continue to deliver poor technical results. I will share with you some information about what kind of actions has been taken already. And what kind of actions we'll be taking kind of going forward. As always, I'm open for questions through the presentation and obviously, also after the presentation.



So I could start to apologize for poor results. We are not delivering profitable growth at the moment, and the question you have is whether we will be back on track, when it comes to the profitability kind of development. And how fast is it realistic to think that we can manage to get back on track. First, just a short update on arbitration with Munich Re. And as you have seen from our message to the market, we lost the arbitration and have booked in this quarter a