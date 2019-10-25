Q3 2019 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this quarter 3 presentation. As you can see, we have another quarter with negative and poor investment return, and I'll come back and comment a little bit about that as well later in the presentation.



The kind of possibly most important sentence on this slide is this one: Prices, they have gone up. We do expect to have some kind of profitability out from the market, and we will stay in the market. I would expect up until the date where the present law is changed with another one. That could be the summer of 2021, which means that we also do have a bit more time on reducing the number of employees in the claims handling area. So it'll kind of smoothen out the situation and slightly improve profitability going forward compared with the kind of communication we gave 0.5 year ago in that area.



So that was kind of my -- a couple of comments to this area, but the rest of the presentation will focus on the business, which has been there for the last 15 years and that will be in our focus obviously in the coming