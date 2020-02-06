Q4 2019 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



(foreign language) Then I turn to English, and I will say warm welcome to you, everybody, today. As you know and always have seen, when we do open quarterly investor presentation, we are starting with the DNA of the company, the 12 statements who are -- the guide to who we are and what we do. And I have marked 2 of the values of Protector this morning. One is credible, and the other one is open.



I do understand that when delivering poor results to the market again after quarter 4, I do understand that we have a way to go towards you in order to build credibility on -- in you, so that you can trust that Protector will return to what we could call black territory and to a combined ratio in line with the long-term objective, which is 94. And you have seen that we are far away from that kind of target in 2019 and in quarter 4 2019. That is fact. It's history. We can't do anything about it. What we can do is to continue to stay open, be as transparent as possible, explaining to you where we are, where we think we are heading towards in that area. So