Q1 2020 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Good morning. Welcome to this kind of rather unusual quarterly presentation. There are basically no people in the room. And you know I appreciate to have you close and have the questions directly. But we have received some questions before we went online now, and feel free to pop more questions during the presentation. Some of the questions will be answered throughout the presentation. And obviously, there's room to do that at the end of the presentation as well.



Since we gave an update to the market, April 15, I will try to focus mostly now in this walk-through on what has happened and what is kind of new information, which is released today relative to what we have said earlier. We will also spend a bit of time on the investment side, obviously. And our Chief Investment Officer, Dag Marius Nereng, will join me and hold that part of the presentation.



You know that I normally would like to prefer to start with the DNA of the company. This is who we are. We are different. And obviously, in a COVID-19 situation, we