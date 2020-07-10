Q2 2020 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thanks a lot. A warm welcome, everybody, to this quarter 2 presentation. As you probably know, the Norwegian society is gradually opening up again. And that's the reason why we have invited to our kind of normal meeting spot here in Oslo with the necessary 1-meter social distance between the guests in the room. So there are not too many in the room, but we have been -- we are giving that opportunity, and thanks a lot to you that also arrived here.



My opening point in a quarterly presentation is normally to start with the DNA of the company. This is who we are. When we recruit people in Manchester or London and other places, we'll always start with this kind of slide and say we are different. We believe in culture, and here are all the 12 statements.



I do understand that you -- as investors, you have questioned our credibility when it comes to one of our targets, profitable growth lately. We have seen poor years in 2018 and '19. And the question after quarter 1 was whether we have kind of passed the turning point and gradually starting to